New Stress Control Programme for Newtownabbey

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust in partnership with Monkstown Village Initiatives has released dates for a new stress control programme in the Newtownabbey area.

‘Stress Control’ is a six week, self-help course aimed at people experiencing mild to moderate anxiety or depression. Additionally, anyone who is experiencing stress, knows someone who is, or just wants to be better equipped to deal with stress, is welcome to attend.

The classes will be delivered by staff from the Northern Trust’s Psychological Therapies Service and Monkstown Village Initiatives.

Over 720 people have attended the classes to date, learning a range of beneficial new skills to help them manage stress.

Pamela Gray attended all six classes in Carrickfergus; she said: “I was a little bit apprehensive and curious, wondering what the set up would be like and what kind of people would be there. I felt completely safe and I was made to feel extremely welcome by the two facilitators. I settled in very quickly.

“After the first class, I really looked forward to it. I didn’t miss an evening! I found the programme extremely informative, practical and easily incorporated into my daily routine. It really did help me to manage my stress and anxiety. All those little tips add up and really do work tremendously. I cut out my caffeine intake completely, I became more active, and I reached out to my community and made friends along the way. I changed my diet and I always take a step back, take the “blinkers” off and assess the situation. I can’t reiterate enough how important I feel this programme has been to me and how it has improved my life.

“I would recommend this course to anybody at all, no matter who you are. Everybody is friendly, don’t be afraid, just do it and invest in yourself.”

The classes, which are free of charge and flexible, are open to anyone living in the Northern Trust area. They are also completely confidential with no sharing of personal difficulties in front of others.

Classes will meet at Monkstown Village Centre, Newtownabbey on Tuesday evenings, 7pm - 8.30pm from September 19 – October 24, and The Dunanney Centre, Rathcoole on Thursday mornings from 10.30am - 12.00 noon from 21st September 21 to October 26.

Anyone who is interested in attending should contact Monkstown Village Initiatives on 028 9086 0090, or simply turn up on the night. Friends and family members are also welcome.

There will also be classes at The Marina Conference Suite, Carrickfergus on Wednesday evenings (7.00pm - 8.30pm from h September 20 to October25

For further information please contact: Claire Scullion on 028 2563 3762. Out-of-hours number 07917 889405. For more information on our services visit our website on www.northerntrust.hscni.net or visit the Northern Trust Facebook page.