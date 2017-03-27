Newtownabbey graduate is UK’s top performing CISI candidate

Ryan Maguire, an employee of FinTrU, has out-performed all other candidates across the UK in one of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments’ (CISI) professional examinations.

Ryan, who is from Newtownabbey and a graduate in English Literature, achieved the highest mark in the CISI Introduction to Investment module which has been completed by hundreds of candidates in the 12 months to September 30, 2016.

He sat the professional exams following completion of a programme at the FinTru Financial Services Academy delivered jointly by the Ulster University Business School and BMC as part of the Department of the Economy’s Assured Skills Initiative.

Professor Gillian Armstrong said: “The financial services sector is increasingly looking to NI graduates who have the demonstrable skill sets to meet industry needs and who can play an active part in the growing the reputation of Belfast as a location for the financial services industry. Contributing to the aim of becoming Northern Ireland’s civic university, which includes a civic pledge to develop skills for industry, the Ulster University Business School have continued to respond to industry needs by creating a bespoke Financial Services Academy.”

As part of its programme, Ryan was exposed to technical and employability training which covered practical training in Capital Markets, Financial Regulations, Analytics and Organisational Skills. Since completing the Academy, Ryan has accepted a full-time post at financial services company FinTru Ltd.

Darragh McCarthy, FinTru’s Chief Executive, said: “Ryan’s award success is further evidence of the high calibre of ambitious graduate talent available in Northern Ireland”.