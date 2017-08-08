NI Open ready to tee-off at Galgorm

Now in its fifth year, the NI Open is one of the best supported events on the European Challenge Tour’s international schedule, both with record attendances and depth of field.

Wednesday August 9 is Pro Am Day with gates open at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club from the first tee time of 7.30am (tickets required). Last tee time: 2.30pm

Lucky amateurs will have the opportunity to play alongside European Challenge Tour professionals in the Pro Am Competition. The Pro Am Dinner follows in the evening for all Pro Am participants at Galgorm Resort & Spa.

Day one of the tournament will be on Thursday, August 10, with gates opening from the first tee time of 7.30am (tickets required). Last tee time: 2.30pm.

One hundred and 56 European Challenge Tour Professionals will tee it up hoping to get their hands on the NI Open Trophy come Sunday afternoon.

Friday, August 11, will be Day two of the tournament when the top 60 and tied players will progress to Round Three on Saturday. Gates open at 7.30am on both days and on Sunday with tickets required for admission on each day.

Saturday is traditionally ‘Moving Day’ when only the top-24 players will progress to Shootout Sunday. A sudden death playoff will decide the final 24 players if there is a tie for 24th place, ensuring an exciting Saturday afternoon on the course.

Sunday will feature 28 six-hole strokeplay matches and will culminate in one winner being crowned on the 18th green surrounded by thousands of spectators. The official prize giving will take place immediately after the close of play (approx 5pm).The NI Open Village and Interactive Zone will be open on Wednesday to Sunday, August 9-13. The NI Open Food Festival is located within the village and showcases the finest of local produce with a wide range of artisan producers and food traders In 2015 and 2016 over 39,000 flocked through the gates.

Entry to the NI Open is free, simply register for free tickets online at www.niopen.golf or download the NI Open app.