‘Northern Lights’ Melisma Concert

On the longest evening of the year, June 24, Melisma - an eight voice a cappella group, will be performing Northern Lights - music from countries far enough North to see the Aurora Borealis, such as Northern Ireland, in St. Molua’s Church, Upper Newtownards Road, at 7.30pm.

This includes a newly commissioned piece from Carrick composer, Daniel Barkley, who is currently a PhD student at Queen’s University. “Twas later when the Summer Went” is scored for seven voices and harp.

The concert marks the return of bass Brian Hunter, who picked up an MBE for his services to music in January, only months after a heart attack left him in a coma. Brian’s arrangement of “My Lagan Love” also features.

Further afield, the concert features music from Iceland, Estonia, Norway, Sweden and Latvia.