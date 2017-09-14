Northern Regional College cookery course has the recipe for student success

Northern Regional College is calling all aspiring chefs and cooks to enrol in its Professional Cookery course.

Students are taught at Northern Regional College by highly qualified staff and receive training in all aspects of food preparation, food safety, and business management.

Photographed here is college lecturer and well-known celebrity chef Paula McIntyre with Northern Regional College student Rachel Gilmore who has recently completed Level Two of the Diploma in Professional Cookery.

