NRC set to get ‘gold star’ for book-keeping

Northern Regional College is to get a Gold Centre Award from the International Association of Book-keepers (IAB) in recognition for its work in training computerised bookkeepers.

The Gold Centre Award is based on the success rates of the students studying for IAB qualifications, the range of IAB qualifications offered by the College, the length of time the College has been IAB accredited; and the number of students registered on IAB courses each year.

Over 200 colleges throughout the UK are IAB accredited and Northern Regional College, which has been delivering IAB courses since 1996, now joins an elite group of just 25 Colleges to get the prestigious Gold Award accolade.

Claire Lowry, who is a Business lecturer at the College’s Newtownabbey campus, says the IAB courses are an ideal stepping stone for anyone interested in pursuing a career in book-keeping or accounts.

She said: “I started off my own accounting career by doing the IAB Level Two and Three Computerised Bookkeeping and Payroll courses so know from personal experience how invaluable these qualifications can be to anyone, either for just starting out on an accounts career or who wants to increase their knowledge to improve their career prospects within the industry.

“Students can go straight into excellent job opportunities or can progress to further and higher accounting qualifications after completing the IAB computerised accounts and payroll qualifications.” Representatives of the College will be presented with the Gold Award later this year at a ceremony in the House of Commons.