NRC students have got WorldSkills talent

Northern Regional College will be well represented at the national WorldSkills finals in Birmingham next month.

Seven students from the College’s Ballymena, Coleraine and Newtownabbey campuses have qualified for the final stage of the competition in Carpentry, CNC Milling, IT Software, Mechatronics and Graphic Design categories.

To reach the national final, the students had to battle through College competitions, regional qualifiers and semi-finals where they were up against the cream of skilled young apprentices and students from all over the UK.

The final showdown will take place in front of an estimated 70,000 spectators at The Skills Show at the NEC in Birmingham from November 16-19.

Among the College’s finalists are: CNC Milling, Dean Boyle and Rory McCloskey; Mechatronics, Ryan Moon and Richard Woods; IT Software, James McCaughey, all are students at the College’s Ballymena campus.

Congratulating the finalists, Gordon Kane Assistant Head of Department Engineering and Built Environment at Northern Regional College and the College’s designated Skills Champion said: “The national finals are an excellent opportunity for us to showcase and celebrate the high level of skills and impressive talent we have at the College. It is a wonderful achievement to reach the finals. This testimony to the hard work of the students and staff reflects the high standards of training and commitment across all campuses. The College has had some notable successes in skills competitions in the past and I’d like to wish all our finalists every success at The Skills Show.”