Nursery ‘floored’ by Asda Foundation cash

Ballyclare Nursery School is the latest local group to benefit from Asda Foundation support through its Green Token Giving scheme.

Asda Ballyclare Community Champion, Claione Alderdice, awarded the school £500 at a cheque presentation attended by pupils and principal, Karen Castles. The nursery, which is financed and maintained by the Education Authority, provides part-time funded places for 156 pre-school children aged between three to five years old.

Principal Karen Castles said: “The Asda Foundation donation will make a real difference by contributing towards the cost of re-flooring one of our classrooms. This is essential maintenance work but, with challenging budgets, we needed this financial boost to ensure our school continues to be fit for purpose.

“We would like to say a big thank-you from our staff and pupils to the Asda Foundation, and the shoppers who voted for us!”

Claione Alderdice said: “I look forward to making a return visit when the new floor has been installed.”