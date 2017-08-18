Opportunity to share your HMS Caroline archives

Do you have any photos, letters or printed archives relating to HMS Caroline dating from the 1920s –

2009?

If you do and would be happy for copies to be made, then the team at HMS Caroline would like to hear from you.

Some of the submitted archive material will be displayed over the coming years at HMS Caroline, on the onboard digital display screens and through social media.

The team are holding a series of Share Your Archive days for people to come in, meet the team members and show them their HMS Caroline archives.

They are specifically looking for printed or paper materials relating to specific decades on the following dates: August 23 - for anyone with material related to 1950’s-1970’s and August 29 - for anyone with material related to 1980’s-2009.

Pre-booking is essential to ensure that the team will have a time slot available for a meeting. They can be contacted via info.caroline@nmrn.org.uk or by calling 028 90454484 to confirm your space.

Those who can’t make it on the date for their archive but still want to let the team know what they have can contact them by visiting www.hmscaroline.co.uk for more information.

HMS Caroline is the only First World War Battle of Jutland ship still afloat.

Moored in Belfast since 1924 the ship has been restored and fitted out with exhibition areas and exciting interactive suites to provide the visitor with a stark sense of what it was like to be in the middle of a naval battle.