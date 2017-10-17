Over 200 Carrick people with hearing loss accessing aid sessions

More than 200 residents in Carrickfergus with hearing loss have accessed support from local hearing aid maintenance sessions in the past year alone, it has been revealed.

And over 50 people in the area have been supported in their own homes by the monthly service which is provided by Action on Hearing Loss in partnership with the Northern Health Trust.

Together they provide Free Drop-in Hearing Aid support sessions every month in collaboration with the Carrickfergus Community Forum.

This support session for the local and wider Carrickfergus community, is available on the second Wednesday of each month from 10am-12noon and has moved from its base in the Town Hall to the new venue of Carrickfergus Community Forum, located on the first Floor, 31 Lancasterian Street, in the town.

The next sessions will be held on November 8 and December 13.

This is a free drop-in support service, where no appointment is needed. Trained volunteers, who wear hearing aids themselves, will be on hand to provide basic hearing checks, hearing aid maintenance and cleaning, batteries and tubing. The sessions provide support,information and practical advice for people with hearing loss and tinnitus.

One individual who attended a support session said: “I was so delighted to learn this service was available to me locally and I did not need an appointment, the volunteer was so helpful and provided me with incredible advice and information. And best of all, my hearing aid worked perfectly when I left the support session.”

Angela Stanbridge Co-ordinator of the project with Action on Hearing Loss said: “We have been working alongside the Carrick Community Forum since the project first began. The feedback on the support local people with hearing loss and tinnitus have obtained has been amazing.

“Over the last year alone we supported over 200 people from the area through the support sessions and over 50 people in their own homes. The value and benefit to the local community to know they have support with their hearing loss and that volunteers understand the difficult issues the hearing loss community and their families face on a daily basis.”

Action on Hearing Loss supports individuals who are housebound, or in residential care by providing home visit support to them and their families by appointment.

To get in contact telephone Angela Stanbridge on Tel: 02890 239619 or mobile 07940 160672 or email: angela.stanbridge@hearingloss.org.uk.

For more information on Action on Hearing Loss visit the website at www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk