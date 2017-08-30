Packed attendance at Clan McAulay International Gathering

McAulay’s from around the world attended the recent Clan MacAulay International Gathering’ which took place at the Loughshore Hotel, Carrickfergus.

Held over three days in August, the event was held for MacAulay’s from round the world, including all variant spelling of the name such as McAuley/McCauley/Macaulay etc. and other interested parties, to give them the opportunity to come together in the promotion and spirit of kinship.

Karen Montgomery and Co Host Laurence McAuley from Larne

According to the organisers, bookings surpassed all expectations with clans folk coming from the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, England, Rep Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The Wharry family from Mageramourne

Host Laurence McAuley with Deputy Mayor Councillor Cheryl Johnston and Clan Chief Hector MacAulay

Agnes and Anne McAuley from Larne with Michelle McAuley from Adelaide, Australia