Prize time for Parkhall College pupils

There was a full house for Parkhall Integrated College’s 46th annual Prize Distribution which was attended by pupils, parents, special guests, and elected representatives.

Addressing the packed gathering, Principal Gerard Beattie said that, in terms of academic performance, 2016/17 had proven to be an historic year for the school.

Junior Class prize winner Noah Aiken with special guest speaker Shirley Henderson at Parkhall Integrated College Prize Distribution. (Pictures Submitted).

He reported that at GSCE level, 109 pupils gained at least five A* - C Grades in August equating to 86.5% of the year group - 14% above the Northern Ireland average.

“A record breaking performance that means that the college is currently sitting at a three year average of 83% - A figure which is 11% above the Northern Ireland average for non-selective schools,” said the principal.

He continued: “Every pupil who left last year did so with at least one GCSE or equivalent qualification and 97.4% of our pupils left with at least five A*-E grades. In terms of one of the selective schools benchmarks of seven A*-C grades, we had our best ever performance with 64% of our pupils meeting this standard in 2017 (12% above the Northern Ireland average). Thirty-eight of our pupils obtained the selective schools bench mark of seven plus A*-C grades including Maths and English demonstrating that although we do not use the phrase grammar stream we have large numbers of children who achieve the grammar school standards.

“This year A* or A Grades were achieved across many subjects and I would like to pay tribute to the continued hard work of our Heads of Department who have led this significant school improvement and to the two Year Heads, Mr McClintock and Miss Spiers for all their efforts.”

Year 13 pupil Hannah Moxen receiving her GCSE certificate from Parkhall College Prize Distribution guest speaker Shirley Henderson. (Submitted Pictures).

He went to also report that 15 pupils gained nine A* - C grades, 14 further pupils gained 10 A – C grades, with three pupils – Amy Hunter, Hannah Mellon and Sytoria Wainwright gaining 11 GCSE Level 2 qualifications and, for the first time in the history of the school, Chloe Hughes, Jessica Williams and Ieva Rudnickaite gained 12 Level 2 GCSE qualifications – a tremendous achievement.

“Also of particular mention are Sam Cunningham with 3A* and 5A, Emily Johnston with 3A and 5B, Ethan Leeper, Danielle Wilson with 4A and 4B and Dylan Wilson with 2A*, 4A, 1B and C, Sam Courtney 2A*, 2A, 2B and 3C.”

Concluding, Mr Beattie said: “Having perhaps prematurely announced that last year’s Prize Night would be our last in this school hall, I can definitely confirm that in December we will across into our new school building. Whilst this is currently a huge undertaking for all, it will be just reward for our pupils and our staff who have had to endure the long wait and split site arrangements for too many years... we look forward with great excitement to enjoying a new £16 million building and beginning another chapter in the history of Parkhall Integrated College.”

Parkhall College Head Girl Zoe Kilpatrick, winner of an individual sporting achievement award with guest speaker Shirley Henderson at the school's Prize Distribution.

Parkhall College Head Boy and Head Girl  Daniel McCullough and Zoe Kilpatrick at the Prize Distribution.

Pictured at Parkhall College Prized Distribution is Chloe Leach with the Abbey National Cup for Business Studies, the McNie Cup for achievement in Year 12 and the Vocational Studies Horticulture Cup.