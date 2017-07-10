Pupils are province’s kit car champs

Primary Seven pupils from Ballyclare Primary School have proved they’re in pole position when it comes to kit car manufacture.

A team of six of the school’s pupils recently became Formula Goblin Kit Car Champions of Northern Ireland.

They worked alongside sixth form pupils in Ballyclare Secondary School in term term to build a kit car and compete in the Northern Ireland Formula Goblin Finals in June at the renowned Kirkistown race track in County Down.

Over a total of five weeks in the secondary school workshop, they worked with sixth form students to create their kit car named ‘Wheelie Awesome!’

A spokesperson for Ballyclare Primary School told The Times: “It was a fantastic team effort overseen by Mr Beckington and Mr Crothers from Ballyclare Secondary School as well as Mr Gordon from Ballyclare Primary School.

“The kit car lived up to its name and performed ‘awesomely’ during the slalom, drag and sprint races at Kirkistown race track.

“The team finished the day joint overall winners and won a total of six awards...wow!

“They finished first place in the slalom event, first place in the sprint race and second place in the drag race.

“They also picked up a community award for working so well with the secondary school as well as receiving a participation award from the event organisers, Greenpower.”

The spokesperson added: “It was a great day for everyone involved from both schools in our local community.

Well done!”