Randox Antrim Show offers a stroll through country life

Randox Antrim Show is set to take place this year on Saturday, July 22, in the beautiful setting of the Shane’s Castle Estate, Antrim.

Speaking at its launch, Fred Duncan, Chairman of Antrim Agricultural Society, said: “The agricultural community is not getting any bigger so it has been our longer term goal to strive to widen the appeal of the Show and welcome more people to come and experience the pleasures of our country way of life.

Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Hamill, with sponsors and show director of Randox Antrim Shows Equine section, with horse rider Lesley Wilson from Glenarm.

“Sponsorship is extremely important to the Society and we are indebted to each and every sponsor, new and long standing. This valuable support allows us to put on the show and offer prize money to attract the best of the best entries to our competitions. I must also thank our event’s neighbour, Randox, for substantially increasing its involvement this year to become the Show’s first ever title sponsor We are now seeing the first fruits of this additional support to enhance the show’s profile, as we roll out our new logo and this week launch our brand new website, offering the opportunity to enter classes online.

“The Show is also greatly indebted to our many show stewards and the event’s local Young Farmers’ Clubs who help the committee get the Show on the road each year.”

Randox Antrim Show wants visitors to take a stroll through country life during the event. Aside from a wealth of animals to peruse, the family day will offer an eclectic mix of stands including craft and home industries tents, a ‘Festival of Food’ marquee where you’ll find cookery demonstrations with Paula McIntrye in her signature kitchen, local industries promoting local produce, and agri-business and machinery agents.

There’ll also be a dog agility display, a petting zoo, the popular children’s pet show, family-friendly amusements, sheep shearing competition, Irish dancing, and music from traditional bands.

This year Randox Antrim Show will be on the look out to crown the ‘King & Queen of the Castle’ in a new jiving competition. Thanks to support from the Enkalon Foundation, the competition’s live music will be provided by the ‘Jive Chicks’ and there’ll be prize money as an added incentive.

The YFC County Competitions Day is annually held at Randox Antrim Show with spectacles that include Tug-of-war, Tractor Handling, Gator Challenge and Slippery Football, just to name a few. They will also host a life size Traditional Scarecrow Competition.

Antrim will again include the Northern Ireland Sheep Shearers Association, Sheep Shearing competition which, last year, attracted huge interest from spectators.

Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Hamill, who provided support to host the Show’s Launch, in addition to the Council’s support of the event, said; “The Randox Antrim Show is a landmark event in our local calendar that promote country life through its exemplary livestock and competitions, tasty local foods and an array of home industries, crafts and stalls. It’s a real package of family entertainment that attracts visitors from far and wide and is the perfect opportunity to showcase our beautiful Borough.”

Jason Webster, Randox Health Sales Manager, said: “We are delighted to sponsor such an important event in the Antrim and Newtownabbey calendar as the Randox Antrim Agricultural Show. As a locally-headquartered company we’re very committed to our roots, and believe it is important to recognise the backing we have received over the years and support the community. We look forward to the very first Randox Antrim Show in July, and relish the opportunity to share our message of preventive health with event attendees.”

Entries are open and the option exists to enter online. Entries for most classes will close on July 8. Entrants should refer to a copy of the Show Schedule, available on www.AntrimShow.com, for specifics on which classes can and can’t be accepted on show day.