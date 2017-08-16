Right Royal recognition for Margaret

Members of Muckamore Women’s Institute have extended congratulations to Honorary Member, Margaret Torrens, on her recent royal recognition.

Margaret was awarded her MBE for Voluntary Services to the Community in Antrim and she received her MBE from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on Friday, June 16.

A spokesperson for Muckamore WI said: “Members would like to congratulate her on this honour which is very well deserved.”

(Photograph of the event kindly submitted).