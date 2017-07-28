Rock School is in class for the summer

Budding young musicians from across Northern Ireland are being invited to join a celebrated three-day rock summer school next month.

The Rock Project NI will hold its second annual summer school from Wednesday, August 16, to Friday, August 18, at Merville House, Newtownabbey.

Professional gigging musicians will be on hand to teach guitar, bass guitar, drums and vocals to aspiring young performers aged 10 to 17-years-old.

Bill Andrew who runs The Rock Project Northern Ireland, which has weekly schools in Holywood and Newtownabbey, said: “This is a great opportunity for young people to come along to learn, then perform the music they enjoy. Not only is it also a good way of making new friends but helps develop the confidence of many aspiring young performers. Plus it’s a whole lot of fun as well

which is an added bonus”

Last year’s Summer School drew interest from young people who had some degree of musical ability and enjoyed the experience of performing together as a band so much that they joined the weekly The Rock Project in the autumn.

Founded in 2005 The Rock Project has more than 60 schools across the United Kingdom and Ireland and all tuition is carried out by professional musicians.

The Rock Project Summer School consists of three full days of workshops where students learn two new songs per day and will conclude with a mini-concert on the final day.

For more information on The Rock Project NI Summer School contact Bill Andrew via email: ni@therockproject.com.