Schools urged to get sun savvy and hold a ‘Hats and Shades Day’

With the Northern Irish summer appearing to be on its way, a local children’s cancer charity is encouraging schoolchildren in Ballymena and Antrim to stay savvy when it comes to the sun’s harmful rays.

Cancer Fund for Children is inviting schools here to participate in their annual Hats and Shades sun safety campaign.

Children are invited to wear their favourite hats and shades to school for a day, in return for making a donation to support local children and young people with cancer.

With skin cancer being the fifth most common cancer in the UK, according to Cancer Research UK statistics, Cancer Fund for Children is highlighting the importance of educating children from a young age.

Rebecca Oates, Schools and Youth Fundraiser forthe charity, said: “It is essential that we teach children from a young age about the importance of taking care in the sun - from wearing high factor sun cream, to covering up with a hat and a long t-shirt when playing outside, and especially when the sun’s rays are at their strongest.

“Hats and Shades Day aims to educate children about the very simple steps they can take to stay safe in the sun. Over the last three years, Cancer Fund for Children has helped to educate over 12,000 primary and nursery school children about the importance of sun safety and raised a staggering £37,340 to support local families whose lives have been impacted by cancer.”

Schools can hold Hat and Shades on a day of their choice. Each participating school will receive an event fundraising pack including posters, sponsor forms and fun educational tools to help get the sun safety message across and make the day a shining success. They can egister online at cancerfundforchildren.com