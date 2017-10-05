State-of-the art clinic opens in Carrickfergus

Hidden Hearing, a leading hearing healthcare provider, have opened a new state-of-the-art hearing centre in Carrickfergus.

The new Hidden Hearing clinic offers outstanding professional hearing care, with help and advice in a supportive environment, and the latest digital technology both to diagnose and treat hearing problems.

To celebrate the official opening of the new Hidden Hearing Carrickfergus clinic, and to promote better hearing health,Hidden Hearing is offering free one-to-one hearing consultations.

Kathryn Woodside, Hearing Aid Audiologist with Hidden Hearing Carrickfergus, said: “We are delighted to open our centre of excellence for hearing health in Carrickfergus, bringing expert hearing care and assistance to anyone wanting to improve their hearing.

“Hearing loss is often ignored by many and with one in six people in Northern Ireland suffering from the condition, it is a serious issue here.

“Regular hearing checks should be part of everyone’s healthcare plan and we would encourage people to take action on hearing loss as soon as you notice a problem because the longer you delay the worse the problem will become.

“Hidden Hearing has invested significantly to ensure that our clinics have the very latest technology available worldwide and the Carrickfergus clinic is equipped to deal with hearing loss of any kind.”

Dolores Madden, Marketing Director of Hidden Hearing, said: “We offer free hearing checks to all, which includes a full case history and audiometric tests, if these reveal a hearing difficulty, we can advise on the best solution.”

To book your free hearing consultation at the new Hidden Hearing clinic in Carrickfergus, 6b De Courcy Shopping Centre, please call 0800 587 3032 or visit www.hiddenhearing.org