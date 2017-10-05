Store to host Autism Hour this weekend

Pets at Home Newtownabbey will be holding the National Autistic Society’s Autism Hour on Sunday, October 8, an hour before the store’s usual opening time.

Currently, 64% of autistic people avoid going to the shops because of their autism. The National Autistic Society’s Autism Hour campaign is asking shops and businesses to take simple steps that will lead to a more autism friendly world

Newtownabbey is one of 340 plus Pets at Home stores in the UK that will be holding their autism hour on October 8, an hour before the store officially opens when it will be taking simple steps to make the store more autism friendly - from dimming the lights, turning down music and till bells and sharing information about autism with employees.