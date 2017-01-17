Students showcase their talents at Scientist and Technology event

Local students were among the prizewinners at the 53rd BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition held recently at Dublin’s RDS.

Pupils from schools throughout Northern Ireland showcased their projects at the prestigious event and were also formally recognised at the awards ceremony.

Alexander Baine from Ballyclare High School picked up second place for his project ‘Augmented Reality Sudoku Solver’ in the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences category at intermediate level.

Sean Connolly, a teacher at St Killian’s College received the ‘Analog Educator of Excellence’ award.

Outgoing Education Minister, Peter Weir, congratulated all of the students from Northern Ireland who took part in the Exhibition this year. The DUP representative said: “You should all be very proud of what you have achieved.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work that the students have put into their projects, but also the support shown by all the teachers and schools who have helped these students to bring their projects to life.

“The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is a real highlight in the school calendar and the continued support by BT is vital, helping this event to go from strength-to-strength and become bigger and better each year.”

Mairead Meyer, Managing Director of NI Networks, said: “It has been an incredible exhibition that has captured the imaginations of tens of thousands of visitors who came to support young people and their ideas. I want to congratulate every student that entered.”

Over 1,100 students from 375 schools competed for the coveted title of ‘BT Young Scientist & Technologist of the Year 2017.’