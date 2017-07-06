Summer Hearing Aid Maintenance Support Session

Action on Hearing Loss in partnership with the Northern Trust monthly Newtownabbey support sessions will continue to run throughout the summer months.

They will take place on Thursday, July 20, and Thursday, August 17, from 10am-12.00pm at Monkstown Community Forum, 18 Monkstown Village Centre.

It’s an opportunity for the hearing loss community to go along and make sure their NHS hearing aids are in tip top condition over the summer months and to check their hearing.

This community support session is a free drop-in service, where no appointments are required.

Trained volunteers, who wear hearing aids themselves, will be on hand to give free, practical advice on cleaning and maintaining hearing aids, provide batteries and filter tips. They can help to solve any problems you may be having with your hearing aid and offer advice on how to manage your hearing loss with confidence.

This support service is also available to the hearing loss community who are housebound or in residential care and appointments can be arranged by contacting: Action on Hearing Loss, Angela Stanbridge on tel: 02890 239619/07940160672 or Textphone :02890 249462.