Tea Dances at Old Courthouse

The Old Courthouse will be the venue for an afternoon of Community Tea Dancing on Wednesday, November 15, from 2-4pm.

Tea dances are a great opportunity to dust off those dancing shoes and let your toes twinkle and step out in style.

Join ‘Double Trouble’ for some great tunes from all eras.

Enjoy a cup of tea and whether you dance or not, at these relaxed, friendly and entertaining afternoons.

For further information contact: The Old Courthouse by telephoning 028 94428331 or book online: www.theoldcourthousetheatre.com