Templepatrick teen Chris takes Land Rover Puisannce at Dublin Horse Show

Chris Megahey gave a fantastic performance at Dublin Horse Show, winning joint first in the Land Rover Puissance. Riding his Seapatrick Cruise Cavalier, Chris gave an impressive performance clearing the famous red wall at the final round at a massive height of 7ft 2½ inches, sharing the title with another Irish rider, Daniel Coyle.

It was Seapatrick Cruise Cavalier’s second time winning at the event, in 2015 with rider Sameh El Dahan when Chris was too young to compete in the competition. Now returning to the family’s competition yard in Templepatrick, Chris is beginning to prepare for the Scope Supreme Championships in two weeks’ time.