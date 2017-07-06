Tesco colleagues’ Pretty Muddy fundraiser

A squad of more than 50 supermarket colleagues from Glengormley got Pretty Muddy recently to do their bit for Cancer Research UK.

Fifty-two women from Tesco’s Northcott Extra in Glengormley took part in a sponsored 5k muddy obstacle course, raising £2500k in support of the charity.

Kim O’Donnell, Community Champion at Tesco’s Northcott superstore in Glengormley, said: “Cancer Research UK is a cause which we hold close to our hearts here at Tesco, as Race for Life partners.

“Last year we raised £2000 for this special cause and in 2017 we decided to mount our biggest ever Race for Life campaign here in Glengormley. We’ve already smashed last year’s fundraising total and we have more events planned later in the year, so watch this space.”