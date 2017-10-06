Tesco Food Connection event on October 10

Charities and community groups who provide food and meals for families in need can find out more about a surplus food scheme at an event later this month.

Tesco and FareShare have teamed up to host a FareShare Food Cloud and Community Food Connection event at Tesco Northcott Extra in Glengormley on October 10.

Tesco’s Community Food Connection programme, with FareShare, recruits and supports charities and community groups, linking them to Tesco stores via an app that allows store teams to alert them to surplus unsold food items available at the end of each day.

At the event – which will run from 6pm to 8pm – groups will find out more about the scheme itself and about waste management, and will also get the chance to speak to Tesco and FareShare representatives.