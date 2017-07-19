The search is on to find County Antrim Superstars

The people of County Antrim have been nominating who their local SuperStars are and as the deadline of August 19 is fast approaching, SuperValu is reminding residents in East Antrim to get their nominations in.

SuperValu SuperStars aims to help shine a light on the people in communities who go out of their way to help others and who bring about positive change in the places they live.

Desi Derby, Head of Marketing, SuperValu, said: “Last year we recognised our SuperMums so in 2017 we decided that we would cast our net wider to identify the men, women and children who are SuperStars in their communities. Most of us will know a local SuperStar in our area so this is your chance to nominate them and give them the pat on the back they deserve. We want family, friends and colleagues to nominate their SuperValu SuperStars and help us to show them that their efforts have not gone unnoticed”.

SuperValu, in conjunction with sponsors, Robinsons, Dairylea, Ben & Jerry’s, Persil, U105 and The Sun, want to find 36 SuperStars across every county in Northern Ireland who will be invited to Stormont, where the overall winner will be announced on November 22.

“It’s so easy to nominate your local SuperValu SuperStars, just go to www.supervalu.co.uk and fill in an online form and leave the rest to us. Anyone can nominate, including yourself, with the winner receiving a fantastic 5 star holiday and all finalists will be presented with SuperValu shopping vouchers,” said Desi.