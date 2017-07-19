Search

The search is on to find County Antrim Superstars

TV personality, Clare McCollum and U105 Presenter, Frank Mitchell, join SuperValu Customer Manager, Geoff Johnston (centre), to remind people that time is running out to nominate your SuperValu SuperStars. People across Northern Ireland are being called on to nominate their local heroes, as part of a major new campaign to uncover our most inspirational individuals. Finalists will attend a prestigious ceremony in Parliament Buildings on November 22nd, hosted by radio and TV personalities Frank Mitchell and Claire McCollum and will each receive SuperValu vouchers. The overall SuperValu SuperStar will walk away with a five-star family holiday.. Entries close on 19th August 2017. PIC PressEye.com
The people of County Antrim have been nominating who their local SuperStars are and as the deadline of August 19 is fast approaching, SuperValu is reminding residents in East Antrim to get their nominations in.

SuperValu SuperStars aims to help shine a light on the people in communities who go out of their way to help others and who bring about positive change in the places they live.

Desi Derby, Head of Marketing, SuperValu, said: “Last year we recognised our SuperMums so in 2017 we decided that we would cast our net wider to identify the men, women and children who are SuperStars in their communities. Most of us will know a local SuperStar in our area so this is your chance to nominate them and give them the pat on the back they deserve. We want family, friends and colleagues to nominate their SuperValu SuperStars and help us to show them that their efforts have not gone unnoticed”.

SuperValu, in conjunction with sponsors, Robinsons, Dairylea, Ben & Jerry’s, Persil, U105 and The Sun, want to find 36 SuperStars across every county in Northern Ireland who will be invited to Stormont, where the overall winner will be announced on November 22.

“It’s so easy to nominate your local SuperValu SuperStars, just go to www.supervalu.co.uk and fill in an online form and leave the rest to us. Anyone can nominate, including yourself, with the winner receiving a fantastic 5 star holiday and all finalists will be presented with SuperValu shopping vouchers,” said Desi.