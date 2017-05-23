Third Birthday celebrations at Whitehead for Hope House

Pictured celebrating the third birthday of Hope House which offers a short free stay for those who have been diagnosed with cancer, and their carers, are some of the guests who attended: Maria McKnight (Hope House Treasurer), Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Councillor Audrey Wales, Steve Aiken MLA, Brian McKnight (Hope House Trustee), Mat Thompson (Hope House volunteer), Joyce Thompson (Hope House secretary), Dawn McConnell (Founder member of Hope House), and Norrie Ramsay.

Hope House, which is Located in Whitehead, is a non-profit organisation which offers free self-catering accommodation in a peaceful setting for adults with a recent diagnosis of cancer and for those who care for them.

(Photograph by Bill Abernethy).