Tree-mendous gift to charitable cause

Christmas tree recycling is helping to raise funds for a charitable cause.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is working in partnership with Glendale Tree Services to remove and recycle over 20 Council Christmas trees with 100 per cent of the revenue generated being donated by Glendale to the Friends of Cancer Charity at Belfast City Hospital, a centre where Stewart Cameron, co-owner of the company, was previously a patient.

The trees will be composted and recycled into woodchip mulch for horticultural use.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor John Scott said: “It is fantastic that Glendale Tree Services is working with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council again this year.

“The Council is always trying to reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfill and this fantastic initiative has the added benefit of all proceeds going to charity.

“Altogether, a donation of £1380 will be made to the Friends of Cancer Charity at Belfast City Hospital,” he added.