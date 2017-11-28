Trocaire commend Co. Antrim’s support

Overseas development agency Trócaire has thanked the people of County Antrim for supporting 4,820 families around the world with Christmas gifts last year.

People in the county spent £142,710 on Trócaire gifts last year, which supported the families with livestock, school books, water and healthcare.

The charity says these gifts make a big difference to the lives of families in some of the poorest and most isolated places on earth and that people from the county continue to show incredible generosity at Christmas.

Antrim man Kevin Donnelly, Trócaire’s regional manager in Northern Ireland, said: “I have seen the difference these gifts make on the ground. It is no exaggeration to say that they are having an immediate, practical impact on families throughout the developing world. For example, millions of people in east Africa are still fighting for survival in the face of drought and crop failures. A simple gift like chickens can help parents to keep their children in school even during difficult months and give them important nutrition. Last year’s donations from Co. Antrim have meant that families are able to earn an income, refugees fleeing conflict are receiving support and people suffering the impacts of drought have access to clean water. We cannot thank people enough for continuing to add our ethical gifts to their Christmas shopping list.”

To find out more about the 2017 gift appeal visit trocaire.org/gifts