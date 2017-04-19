UFU launch ‘Eating Healthy Local Food’ competition for schools

Nursery, primary and special schools in Larne and the wider borough are being challenged to put their creative skills to the test in a competition on the theme ‘Eating Healthy Local Food’.

The province wide UFU contest for 2017 has just been launched by The Ulster Farmers Union, in partnership with Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend and ASDA.

ASDA have kindly agreed to sponsor the competition with a range of prizes up for grabs for the lucky winners.

Joe McDonald, Asda NI Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs said: “This is a great initiative which Asda NI is proud to support. Our team of Community Champions spend a lot of time working with schools to raise awareness of the important links between farming, local produce and the food we sell in our stores. Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend offers a fantastic opportunity to bring these messages to life and we hope more schools than ever get involved.”

UFU president, Barclay Bell said: “This is an exciting opportunity for schools across Northern Ireland to further focus on not only healthy food but the seasonality of local produce. The competition is about engaging with school children - to get them thinking about farming and the hard work that goes into producing our first class food.”

Now in its sixth year Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend has gone from strength to strength. The free event provides schools with the opportunity to educate children about the ‘Farm to Fork’ journey. “This competition will give pupils a greater knowledge of the seasonality of our produce and how it is produced.”

Entry forms have been sent to all nursery, primary and special schools. The closing date for entries is Friday, May 12. For further information visit www.ufuni.org