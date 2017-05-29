VIDEO: Irish mum's hilarious parody on parenthood goes viral

An Irish mother's side-splittingly funny YouTube video on the highs and lows of parenthood has gone viral.

Riona O'Connor, who is from Kerry, shared the video titled 'Rag'N'Bone Man Parenting Parody' on Facebook earlier this month and already, it has been viewed almost four million times.

The song is to the melody of hit track 'Human' by Rag'n'Bone Man.

Riona's video is a parody of what it's like to be a mother in the 21st century and with lyrics like "Raising a human, free time has gone, a tiny human, don't beat your preachy drum," it's easy to see why it has caught the attention of millions people.

Riona lives in London with her husband Nicoll and two year old son "whose favourite things include dangerously high slides, Teletubbies and tantrums," she writes on her website.

"My own brain is my worst enemy so I try not to listen to her much. She can be a right old bag," writes Riona on her website rionaoconnor.com

