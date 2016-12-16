WIS Group’s Fast Growth recognised

A Mallusk based engineering firm has been recognised for its significant growth in the past three years.

WIS Group (Williams Industrial Services) at Mallusk, is one of Ireland‘s largest providers of process control, automation, instrumentation and environmental engineering solutions. Trading since 1983, it currently employs over 150 engineers, technicians and support staff.

WIS Group, which has won an award for Fast Growth, has enjoyed a period of sustained growth due to a massive 52% increase in business outside of NI, with the company providing Renewable Energy projects to customers across the UK which has been a great springboard into wider worldwide markets.

The ‘fast growth’ at WIS Group has rapidly increased from £25 million to £39 million in only one year, with a multi- million-pound order book worth £53 million and visibility of another £130 million of business over the next two years.

WIS Group CEO and Chair John Toner said: “A huge well done to everyone at WIS Group.”