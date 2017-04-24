Young apprentice rises to the top of Gas Engineering Scheme

A young apprentice from East Antrim has been appointed as a full-time trainee Gas Service Engineer with Phoenix Energy Services, having successfully completed a gas engineering apprenticeship with the company.

Newtownabbey based Michael Jeffers (28) officially graduates from the scheme following completion of his final qualifications in April, in association with Belfast Metropolitan College, and will join the Phoenix Energy Services Team as a gas safe registered engineer.

The young apprentice has spent over three years with the natural gas company learning the gas trade and his extensive training has included long periods working on asset maintenance, boiler repairs, system servicing and inspections.

Duncan Whelan, Operations Manager of Phoenix Energy Services, said: “Michael has worked very hard over the past three years, and his promotion is just reward. Our apprenticeship scheme exists to nurture and develop talent and encourage more young people into a career within the natural gas industry, which now employs over 3,000 people throughout Northern Ireland.

“Phoenix Energy Services has always aimed to train up local people and Michael is a great example of how the scheme benefits not only the individual, but the wider community in terms of up skilling workers and retaining local talent within a thriving industry.”

Michael said, “When I applied for the apprenticeship program with Phoenix Energy Services I knew that it was something I wanted to do and allowed me use some of the hands on skills I had learnt in previous careers. I was delighted when I was accepted for the program and I’m thrilled to now graduate as a trainee Gas Service Engineer.”