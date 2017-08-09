£200,000 in funding for park upgrade

A major improvement scheme, which is set to commence at a local recreation facility, has been welcomed by political representatives.

The Times understands that funding of around £200,000 has been allocated for the project at the Six Mile Water Park in Ballyclare.

Commenting on the works, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The council shall be commencing a major improvement scheme at Six Mile Water Park over the forthcoming months at a cost of approximately £200,000.”

Welcoming the scheme, South Antrim DUP MP Paul Girvan said: “This investment in Ballyclare is good to see. The park is widely used and this project will be positive for the town.

“I understand new toilets and car parking facilities will be included in the works and these are welcome additions.”

Ballyclare UUP representative, Cllr Vera McWilliam also voiced her support.

The Deputy Mayor said: “Ballyclare and the many people who use the park will benefit from this significant funding. New fencing and plants were recently added to the park and this next scheme is welcome.”

Meanwhile, the council has revealed details of projects delivered as part of the 2016/17 Ballyclare DEA programme. The seven District Electoral Areas across the borough each received funding of £100,000.

An enterprise and employability project, including five group workshops, one-to-one employability appointments and a Jobs Fair cost £9,910,

A total of £13,378 was spent on a Christmas Market in November and during the 2017 May Fair.

Of the £100,000 budget, £30,000 was used for the preservation of a heritage asset in Ballyeaston through roof replacement.

New seating has been ordered, with three seats being replaced at the bottom of Main Street. The installation of a new seat is planned for Victoria Road and one seat has been replaced in Straid. This project cost a total of £5,000.

Feasibility studies regarding the need for a bowling green and extension proposals for Sixmile Leisure Centre cost a combined £8,990. Their findings will be considered at a Corporate Workshop in the autumn.

A feasibility study costing £4,920 has indicated a Business Improvement District (BID) would be positive for the town. The council has agreed to proceed to the next stage to facilitate the establishment of a BID partnership involving local business representatives.

The installation of a wheelchair accessible swing in the town, at a cost of £20,000, is still to be completed.