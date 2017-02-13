£200,000 resurfacing plan for Lower Ballyboley Road

The Department for Infrastructure has announced that a £200,000 structural maintenance scheme for the C37 Lower Ballyboley Road, Larne will commence on Monday February 20.

The resurfacing scheme, on the C37 Lower Ballyboley Road from the C37 Moss Road to the UR56 Lismenary Road, will provide 3.1 km of new road surface and will strengthen the Lower Ballyboley Road which was affected by increased traffic volumes during the construction of the recent A8 Belfast Road dualling project.

The work is scheduled for completion by Friday March 3.

A DoI spokesperson said: “To protect the safety of road users and contractors on this busy part of the road network it will be necessary to close the road. Adjacent diversionary routes will be sign posted.

“Transport NI has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, however motorists should be aware that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

“The planned dates for the scheme are subject to favourable weather conditions and TransportNI will keep the public informed of any change.”

For information on improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com