£300k cocaine accused claims he was entrapped by ‘The Nazi’, court told

A man accused of having £300,000 worth of cocaine claims he was entrapped by a figure known as “The Nazi”, a court heard today (Thursday).

Trevor Lowry told police he thought a bag full of the drugs found in the boot of his car in Co Antrim last week contained vehicle parts.

Details emerged as the 36-year-old, from Beech Drive in Carrickfergus, was refused bail.

Lowry was arrested along with a 27-year-old man when police stopped two cars on the Templepatrick Road near Doagh on May 19.

Both are charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard police allegedly saw Lowry take delivery of the drugs from his co-accused.

A detective heading up in the investigation said: “He (Lowry) made admissions in relation to a small quantity of cocaine found in his car for personal use.

“However, he claimed that he thought five kilos in the boot was car parts.”

District Judge Ken Nixon was told CCTV footage of the incident suggests Lowry checked the contents of the bag.

Opposing bail, the detective alleged: “This man is clearly a trusted part of an organised crime group.”

He estimated the drugs consignment was worth £300,000 - although its street value could potentially be higher.

It was confirmed during cross-examination that Lowry had named the man he claims asked him to move the bag.

Defence solicitor John Greer said: “My client made the case at interview that he has been entrapped.

“He has given the name of a person who asked him to do this task - we will call him The Nazi, that’s what he’s known as to police.”

Mr Greer argued that this individual is “higher up the chain” and remains at large.

Referring to Lowry, the lawyer insisted: “He’s been caught up in something he had no intention of getting caught up in, he’s an innocent party.”

Denying bail, however, Mr Nixon cited the risk of re-offending.

Lowry was ordered to remain in custody until his next court appearance on June 14.