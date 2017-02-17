£355,000 resurfacing scheme set to commence in Ballyclare

A £355,000 resurfacing scheme for the A57 Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare, will commence on Monday, February 20.

TransportNI will resurface approximately 1,130 metres of the Templepatrick Road from the Hillhead Road to 75metres from the Ballynure Road.

To help minimise any inconvenience to the travelling public and local businesses the majority of this work is programmed to be completed using a one way closure, permitting traffic to flow towards Larne, with opposing traffic being diverted along the A8 to Corr’s Corner, the Ballyclare Road to Ballyrobert and along the Longshot to re-join the A57 Templepatrick Road. A temporary 40mph speed limit will be in force throughout the length of the works while one-way closure is in place.

The lane closures will commence on February 20 and continue until March 17.

A full closure of the A57 Templepatrick Road will be in place from March 20 to March 24, to allow for final surfacing and all traffic will be diverted as above.

The scheme is expected to be completed on March 24.

As with all improvement schemes the above planned dates are subject to favourable weather conditions and TransportNI will keep the public informed of any changes.

TransportNI has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, however motorists should be aware that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes, visit www.trafficwatchNI.com