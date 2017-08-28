A trip back in time at Carnfunnock

The history of Carnfunnock will be subject of a walking tour of the country park on Saturday, September 9.

Local historian and broadcaster Dr. David Hume will be guide for the European Heritage event, which starts at 2.30pm.

The talk will include details on the Agnew, Chaine and Dixon families who were particularly associated with the estate as well as detailing the history of the site through the ages.

The documented history of the locality is particularly detailed in the 19th century when James Agnew was owner of the property, selling to the Chaine family in 1865. Among those who worked on the estate at one time was Alexander Irvine, the famous author of My Lady of the Chimney Corner, whose former home at Pogue’s Entry in Antrim will also be among the properties open for the European Heritage event.