Air Ambulance deployed after collision in Glengormley

The Air Ambulance has been deployed to Glengormley after reports of a pedestrian hurt in area.
The helicopter landed in Lilian Bland Park in the heart of the town after what police described as 'a one-vehicle road traffic collision' close to the junction of the Ballyclare Road and Antrim Road.
The PSNI said motorists should avoid the area.
The Ballyclare Road remains closed and the condition of the pedestrian is not known at this time.
