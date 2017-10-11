Alleged ‘bullying’ video goes viral

A video showing alleged bullying at a Newtownabbey school has gone viral, with over 75,000 people watching it since yesterday.

The short video clip, which was posted on October 10, purports to show a Glengormley High School pupil lying on the ground and being attacked by another pupil.

The man who posted the video claimed that the boy in the footage had been the victim of two separate attacks in the space of three days.

The man alleged that the school had not tackled the issue.

To protect the identity of the children involved we have not linked the video to this article.

Since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed over 75,000 times, been shared 2,400 times and had received almost 700 comments.

A spokesperson for the Ballyclare Road school said: “The school cannot comment on individual cases.”