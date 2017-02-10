Alliance Party posters removed from lampposts

A number of Alliance Party election posters have been removed from lampposts in Glengormley.

Commenting on the incident, South Antrim UUP candidate, Steve Aiken said: “Cutting down Alliance Party posters at Manse Road roundabout is unacceptable and illegal. It is funny only DUP and TUV left up.”

East Antrim Alliance candidate, Stewart Dickson, has called on anyone with details about the incident to contact the police. He said: “It is pathetic and sadly predictable. Anyone with information should report it to the PSNI. It is criminal damage.”