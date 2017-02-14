Allotment scheme could be extended to Newtownabbey

Greenisland allotments may soon be made available to gardeners from outside the borough.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is considering extending the scheme to allow applications from outside the borough but within half a mile radius of the allotments.

Greenisland Allotment Gardens were opened in summer 2014.

Councillors were informed that between July and November last year, the council had received seven applications from Newtownabbey residents.

However, these were initially declined as the council’s tenancy agreement did not permit applications from outside the borough.

Uptake of an additional 28 plots would be likely to generate an income of £1,400 for the council.

The council has acknowledged that despite improvements to fencing, gating, water provision and signage, it has “struggled to attract users”. Currently, 20 plots are occupied.