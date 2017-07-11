Almost £3K raised for charity

Over £2,800 was raised at a recent fundraising event in the region.
The annual charity family fun day at the Nortel Playing Fields was held on Saturday, June 24.
A total of £2,828 was raised for Meningitis Research Foundation.
Donations of £1,828 were made on the day, with Santander contributing a further £1,000 to the effort.
Event organiser, Stephen Greene said: “I would like to thank the committee and staff at Nortel Social Club for making it a great day. I’d also like to thank our special guest, Jackie Fullerton.”
