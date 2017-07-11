Almost £3K raised for charity

Over £2,800 was raised at a recent fundraising event in the region.

The annual charity family fun day at the Nortel Playing Fields was held on Saturday, June 24.

Gordon Crawford and grandsons Dawson and Saul at the event.

A total of £2,828 was raised for Meningitis Research Foundation.

Donations of £1,828 were made on the day, with Santander contributing a further £1,000 to the effort.

Event organiser, Stephen Greene said: “I would like to thank the committee and staff at Nortel Social Club for making it a great day. I’d also like to thank our special guest, Jackie Fullerton.”