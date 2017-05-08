Angler to tackle Welsh event

There was success for a local angler at a recent qualifying event, which now sees him prepare to compete in the 2017 Youth International.

Ballyclare junior angler, Stephen Coulter, will be representing the Irish Youth Team at the competition in Wales.

The young Ballynure Angling Club member put in an impressive display at the second qualifying event on April 22 at Lough Lene.

Stephen is the only junior angler from Northern Ireland to qualify for the Irish Trout Fly Fishing Association (ITFFA) 2017 Irish Youth Team.

He will now attend a number of planned training days under the management of Patrick Kelly and Gary Binley, before attending the 2017 Youth International held at Llyn Breing Reservoir in Wales.

The tournament runs from July 30 until August 3.

Following the April qualifier, Frank Dempsey, outgoing ITFFA youth officer said: “We had a fantastic day at the ITFFA Irish Youth Team qualifier on Lough Lene. A huge thanks to all the boatmen and women who generously gave up their day to boat the youths. We had a great turn out with 35 young anglers competing.”

During 2016, Ballynure Angling club set out approved objectives by their committee to develop the junior recruitment activity in 2017 and now are amazed by the response of the local community.

With 17 junior members signed up, their growth speaks volumes for the local interest in angling.

Most of the new junior members will participate in introduction to angling events scheduled throughout the season.

Stephen’s family have organised a fundraising event on June 23 to help cover the cost of his training and participation in the tournament.

The night at the races event will take place in Ballyclare Golf Club at 8pm. Everyone welcome.