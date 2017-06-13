Annual event to raise donations for charity

A fundraising event in aid of the Meningitis Research Foundation will be held on Saturday, June 24 at the Nortel Playing Fields.

The annual family fun day will run from noon until 4pm.

A number of activities will be taking place, including bouncy castles, a penalty kick competition, face painting, a pool competition and a darts competition. There will also be exotic reptiles on display. Special guest, Jackie Fullerton MBE will be present to commentate on a zorb football event. There will be an outside bar, as well as tea and coffee, ice cream and a barbecue.

Organiser Stephen Greene said: “The annual Family Fun Day is a real landmark event for Nortel Social Club and Newtownabbey each summer – the numbers attending each year just seem to get bigger and bigger. We love to welcome children and adults alike to our grounds for an afternoon of really good fun, games and laughter. This year promises to be no exception.

“I’ve been running this event for quite a few years now, and the added benefit is that tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for the Meningitis Research Foundation here in Belfast. This is a cause particularly close to my heart. They fund pioneering medical research, promote symptom awareness throughout the UK, and provide one-to-one support to those affected by this terrible disease, as well as their families.”

The event is free to attend, although donations would be gratefully received. Everyone is welcome.