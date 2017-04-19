Another chance to get work-ready

Local residents are being given another chance to improve their employability with a popular free course being run by a Glengormley-based church.

Members of Carnmoney Presbyterian Church, who have been trained by UK charity Christians Against Poverty, are again running the club aimed at helping the unemployed in the community improve their employment prospects.

Job club manager Deirdre Givans, who will be leading the CAP Job Club sessions, said: “When it comes to job hunting, having the right tools and techniques up your sleeve can really improve your chances in finding work. We hope to help people gain the confidence and skills they need to get back into work again.

“We provide a personal service which gives both practical and emotional support. Sessions cover topics such as identifying strengths, CV writing and interview techniques.”

Karen, a Newtownabbey resident, came along to the Job Club in January 2016. She didn’t complete the eight-week course because she was successful in finding employment in an administrative role before the course finished. Karen said: “The Job Club gave me the motivation and confidence to place myself once again in the working world, which can be extremely competitive. My interview skills were polished and updated and role playing with a panel gave me real life experience.”

Carnmoney Church is one of nine Job Clubs in Northern Ireland and 170 churches of different Christian traditions across the UK who will be running a CAP Job Club, as they work together to positively impact the communities around them.

The next course takes place in Carnmoney Church Complex, on Thursday, April 27. The course runs for eight weeks, beginning at 10am with a welcome cup of tea and finishing around 1pm with a light lunch.

Deirdre added: “You don’t have to book in advance, you can turn up on the day. If you have transport difficulties or require directions, please contact us.”

For more information about CAP Job Clubs, or to book your place visit capjobclubs.org or telephone 0800 3280006.

If you require directions or help with transport, call the local office on 028 9521 7949.