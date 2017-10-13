Anti-Bullying Week call for local schools and youth groups

With only a few weeks to go before Anti-Bullying Week (November 13-17), schools and youth organisations are being urged to register online to access a comprehensive free resource pack linked to this year’s theme, ‘All Equal, All Different, All Together’.

Anti-Bullying Week is coordinated by the Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) and supported by Translink. NIABF is an interagency group hosted by the National Children’s Bureau (NCB) NI and funded by the Department of Education. Almost 700 schools and youth organisations across Northern Ireland got involved in last year’s initiative.

Explaining the type of useful resources that are available to schools and youth organisations, Rosanna Jack, Regional Anti-Bullying Coordinator, Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF), said: “We are encouraging teachers, youth workers, parents and carers to speak with children and young people about this year’s Anti-Bullying Week (ABW) theme, ‘All Equal, All Different, All Together’.

“The theme is designed to celebrate diversity, inclusivity and to promote acceptance of others through kindness both face-to-face and online.

“By registering online at www.endbullying.org.uk schools and youth groups will receive their free resource pack, which includes presentations, activity and assembly plans, project briefs and ABW17 themed posters.”

Rosanna added: “All resources are designed to help stimulate conversation and debate, empowering children to know what bullying is; how to spot it and what to do should they or their friends experience bullying. Registration only takes a couple of minutes but could have a real impact on the lives and wellbeing of your young people.

“Participation in Anti-Bullying Week demonstrates the commitment of schools and youth organisations to understand the nature and complexities of bullying behaviours.

“This year’s theme aims to celebrate difference and diversity across Northern Ireland. Bringing children and young people together to celebrate what makes them and others unique helps to create welcoming and inclusive environments both off and online for children and young people.”

Translink has actively supported Anti-Bullying Week for the last nine years and this has assisted in reinforcing public awareness.

Ursula Henderson, PR and Public Affairs Officer at Translink, explains: “We transport around 55,000 young people to and from school every day and their safety is our top priority.

“Public transport is used by everyone in society and, reflecting this year’s NI Anti-Bullying Week theme, we want all our passengers and staff to enjoy safe and comfortable journeys together, always treating each other with respect.

“We remain committed to supporting Anti-Bullying Week and raising the profile of this serious issue to help protect the wellbeing of young people right across Northern Ireland.”

To register for Anti-Bullying Week 2017 go to www.endbullying.org.uk by 5pm on Friday, November 3.