Antrim Castle Gardens to host Garden Show Ireland this weekend

Summer sunshine has helped Mid and East Antrim Borough Council staff and local artist Janet Crymble to maximise their ‘blooming marvellous’ displays as this weekend’s Garden Show Ireland.

The green-fingered team has been planting and pruning all this week as they worked together to create a wonderful show garden to celebrate local heritage.

“The floral expertise on display in Antrim this weekend is part of the reason why the Borough of Mid and East Antrim has enjoyed such huge success in its towns and villages through both Ulster in Bloom and Britain in Bloom competitions,” commented the Mayor, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE.

Local heritage was celebrated throughout the garden which reflected the region’s local arts, crafts and storytelling through horticulture, biodiversity and community participation.

Teams from across the council and the community helped make the elements of the garden come together.

Garden designer Janet Crymble previously visited local schools and communities to bring people of all ages and all abilities together to make their mark on the garden design, for the prestigious event from 5 May to 7 May at Antrim Castle Gardens.

The magnificent centrepiece was created by Gloonan House, in Ahoghill; Buick Memorial School, Cullybackey produced some wonderful decorated mosaic for the entrance to the garden and students from Castle Tower School in Ballymena decorated storytelling logs which were another key feature of the garden design.

Speaking at the recent launch of Mid and East Antrim in Bloom, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, said: “I am delighted that, for the first time, council have entered a garden into the competition at the Garden Show Ireland in Antrim Castle Gardens.

“We are very proud of our horticultural achievements here in Mid and East Antrim and I am particularly delighted to hear that staff from across the Council and groups from across our borough have contributed to our garden design.”