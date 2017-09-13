Appeal after break-in at Doagh house

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information following a break-in at a house in the Longshot area of Doagh on Monday, September 11.

Police received a report at around 5.15pm that a man had forced entry to the house causing damage to a rear door.

The house was occupied at the time of the incident, however, there were no reports of any injuries and nothing was taken as a result of the burglary.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “The man was described as being aged in his early 20s, around 5ft 8” tall of slim build and was wearing a dark green coat.

“I would appeal for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has information about this incident to contact detectives at Antrim on 101 quoting reference 1034 11/09/17.”

Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.