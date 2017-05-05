Arlene’s hope for Miss Earth 2017 awards

A young Glengormley woman is hoping to be crowned Richmond Centre Miss Earth Northern Ireland 2017 at the ceremony later this month.

Arlene Trainor is participating in the Northern Ireland final which is being held on May 28 at the Playhouse Theatre in Londonderry.

Miss Earth is celebrating its 17th year of beauty and responsibility and is one of the TOP 3 and most prestigious pageants alongside Miss World and Miss Universe.

Speaking to the Times, Arlene (20) said that the competition is more about the message that the environmental participants promote.

The former Little Flower Girls’ School pupil said: “This is my first pageant and I am taking it all in my stride.

“I really can’t wait to be taking part in the competition and to be cheering everyone else on.

“I will be using this opportunity to highlight the issue of climate change and fossil fuels and the importance of using renewable and clean energy sources.”

Arlene, who currently works as a waitress in the Crowne Plaza Hotel at Shaw’s Bridge in Belfast, will be heading to the event with her mum.

Arlene explained: “My mum has been really supportive since I applied for Miss Earth. She is ‘all-biz’ and is really looking forward to coming with me.”

The Northern Ireland winner will receive an impressive prize package, including a once in a lifetime trip to the world finals of one of the most prestigious beauty competitions in the world and walk away with an enviable prize list.

Arlene is using this opportunity to raise funds for the Playtrail, a unique outdoor play and educational facility providing a range of OCN accredited programmes for young adults with learning disabilities in Londonderry.

She added: “I feel as if it is time to give back to people who give a lot of their time to others. It’s not our disabilities, it is our abilities that count.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Playtrail, go to www.gofundme.com/fundraising-for-the-playtrail